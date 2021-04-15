Quartix (LON:QTX) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $499.45

Quartix Holdings plc (LON:QTX)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 499.45 ($6.53) and traded as high as GBX 525 ($6.86). Quartix shares last traded at GBX 525 ($6.86), with a volume of 6,818 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quartix in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The firm has a market cap of £253.58 million and a P/E ratio of 53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 499.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 413.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a GBX 17.70 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Quartix’s previous dividend of $3.37. Quartix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

About Quartix (LON:QTX)

Quartix Holdings plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company operates in two segment, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

