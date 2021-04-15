Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.76 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $127.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.70. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $86.27 and a fifty-two week high of $134.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.94.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

