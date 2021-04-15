R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). R1 RCM reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.65 million.

RCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

In other news, insider Gary Steven Long sold 5,837 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $146,683.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,776.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 10,461 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $293,640.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,725,671.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,071. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth $39,589,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in R1 RCM by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,045,898 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $433,464,000 after buying an additional 1,327,841 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth $815,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in R1 RCM by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 857,210 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $20,590,000 after buying an additional 359,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth $6,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.13. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 287.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

