Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. Radius Global Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $128,500,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $97,423,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $43,409,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $29,474,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $22,485,000.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiary, AP Wireless, engages in the ownership and leasing of various triple-net ground, rooftop, and other critical communications properties for wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure.

