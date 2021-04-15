Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $205,000 in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 621.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,592,000 after buying an additional 932,116 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,742,000 after acquiring an additional 63,371 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 105,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 44,257 shares during the period. 33.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOUR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $95.66 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

