Raymond James Increases Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Price Target to $31.00

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Truist boosted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $27.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 3.75. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $28.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $654.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.