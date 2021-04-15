Raymond James Weighs in on Aecon Group Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Aecon Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$932.00 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target (up previously from C$17.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.25.

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$19.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$19.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 15.10. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$13.15 and a 52 week high of C$20.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.42%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

