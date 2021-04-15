Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Short Interest Up 235.9% in March

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 235.9% from the March 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 984,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of RLBD stock remained flat at $$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,531,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,740. Real Brands has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09.
About Real Brands
