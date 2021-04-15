Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 756 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,579 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,012,719,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,082,743,000 after purchasing an additional 818,849 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $965,323,000 after purchasing an additional 712,025 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,173,934,000 after purchasing an additional 635,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,990,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $403,205,000 after purchasing an additional 451,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,200 shares of company stock worth $11,731,760 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $129.90 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.81 and a 1 year high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.05. The company has a market capitalization of $161.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

