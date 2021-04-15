Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Stryker by 9.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 246,372 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,304,000 after buying an additional 21,466 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 33.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.27.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $252.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $94.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.69. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $168.49 and a 12-month high of $255.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

