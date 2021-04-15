Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 1,247 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 883.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 24,353 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CL opened at $79.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $65.54 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day moving average is $80.52.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

