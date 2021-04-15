Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BDX opened at $249.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.31. The stock has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a PE ratio of 91.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

