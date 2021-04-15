Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $71.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.04 and a 200 day moving average of $61.65.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

In other news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

