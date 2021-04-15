Reef (REEF) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $177.57 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Reef has a total market cap of $474.85 million and approximately $177.57 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can now be bought for $0.0421 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Reef has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Reef alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00068719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00019610 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00044119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $475.01 or 0.00755605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00089874 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00033263 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,898,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.