Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,268 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 0.7% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.96.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.87. The stock had a trading volume of 214,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,289,460. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $339.22 billion, a PE ratio of -117.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.43.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

