Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.13. The company had a trading volume of 56,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,905. The company has a market cap of $155.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.75 and its 200-day moving average is $165.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.32.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

