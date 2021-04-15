Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 15,900 SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 22,997 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 29,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Get SEACOR Marine alerts:

In related news, Director Charles Fabrikant acquired 14,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $81,194.10. Company insiders own 14.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMHI opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $119.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.47. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $6.28.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.82). SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 33.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%.

SEACOR Marine Profile

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 101 support and specialty vessels, of which 64 were owned or leased-in, 35 were joint-ventured, and 2 were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI).

Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.