Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Verastem by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Verastem by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSTM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. Verastem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

