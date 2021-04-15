Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 29,200 Shares of Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) by 213.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Datasea were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of DTSS stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. Datasea Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $67.63 million, a P/E ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

Datasea, Inc engages in the development and distribution of electronic and web-based security solutions. The company focuses on development, manufacture, and trade of security equipment. It offers media advertising, big data, smart education security solution, internet security products, cyber security system & equipment, data analysis and data integration services.

