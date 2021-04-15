Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 66,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of Pintec Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Pintec Technology stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17.

Pintec Technology Company Profile

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

