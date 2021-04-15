Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 110,900 Shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 110,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in International Tower Hill Mines were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,767,493 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 764,754 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 7,529,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after buying an additional 622,564 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 29,295,862 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,176,000 after acquiring an additional 327,393 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 129,687 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 259,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 1,504.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Tower Hill Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.41. The company has a market cap of $226.09 million, a PE ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 0.52. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

International Tower Hill Mines Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

