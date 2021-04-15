Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 224,800 Shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) by 90.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in LiveXLive Media were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVX. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the third quarter worth about $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 76,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 66,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LiveXLive Media in the third quarter worth $252,000. 40.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LiveXLive Media alerts:

In related news, Director Jay E. Krigsman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 94,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,356.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 32,410 shares of company stock valued at $130,860 over the last three months. 29.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LIVX opened at $3.84 on Thursday. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $289.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 million. Research analysts expect that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LIVX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveXLive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. LiveXLive Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.