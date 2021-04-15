Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.12. 185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,357. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.99.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on RSG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.54.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.