Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Raised to $111.00 at Raymond James

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RSG. Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.54.

Shares of RSG opened at $103.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $75.34 and a 52 week high of $104.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 15.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 96.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

