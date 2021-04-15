Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Spotify Technology S.A.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Spotify Technology in a report issued on Sunday, April 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SPOT. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.25.

SPOT opened at $287.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of -67.51 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $133.37 and a one year high of $387.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $281.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 800.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,965,000 after buying an additional 186,352 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,478,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 390.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 207,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,221,000 after acquiring an additional 117,969 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

