Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BancorpSouth Bank’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – DA Davidson raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.52.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

BXS opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.32. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $255.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 329,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,907,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,349,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP grew its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 187,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

