Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Diageo (DGE)

4/12/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,450 ($45.07) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Diageo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,450 ($45.07) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,450 ($45.07) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Diageo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,450 ($45.07) price target on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/22/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

LON DGE opened at GBX 3,221 ($42.08) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.10. Diageo plc has a one year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a one year high of GBX 3,226 ($42.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,997.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,894.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 27.96 ($0.37) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 1.46%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Insiders have bought a total of 544 shares of company stock worth $1,667,696 over the last quarter.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

