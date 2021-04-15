Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for The Lovesac (LOVE)

The Lovesac (NASDAQ: LOVE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/15/2021 – The Lovesac had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $57.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – The Lovesac had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $62.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – The Lovesac had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – The Lovesac had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $85.00.

4/13/2021 – The Lovesac had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $50.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – The Lovesac had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $62.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – The Lovesac was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

3/15/2021 – The Lovesac had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – The Lovesac was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

Shares of LOVE traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.90. 716,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.24 million, a PE ratio of -491.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.85. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $72.33.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $167,166.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $296,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,924.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 324,342 shares of company stock worth $18,582,007 in the last ninety days. 31.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Lovesac by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,200,000 after buying an additional 14,641 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Lovesac by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 1,492.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 198,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

