RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Lifted to “Buy” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Compass Point upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.14.

NYSE RLJ opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.16. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

