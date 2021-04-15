ROOBEE 24-Hour Volume Tops $6.39 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 40.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded up 91.3% against the U.S. dollar. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $41.93 million and approximately $6.39 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00015308 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.10 or 0.00489549 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,491,177,732 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

