root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) Short Interest Down 61.5% in March

root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RTNB stock remained flat at $$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday. root9B has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08.

Get root9B alerts:

About root9B

root9B Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity and business advisory services primarily in regulatory risk mitigation in the United States and internationally. The company's Cyber Solutions segment offers cyber security, advanced technology training, operational support, and consulting services. This segment provides cyber operations assessments, analysis and testing, cyber training, forensics, exploitation, and strategic defense planning services.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for root9B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for root9B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.