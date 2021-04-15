Rope ($ROPE) Trading 33.6% Lower Over Last Week

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 15th. Rope has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $24,712.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rope has traded down 33.6% against the dollar. One Rope coin can currently be bought for approximately $52.06 or 0.00082461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00067926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.20 or 0.00275939 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $468.27 or 0.00741771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,882.00 or 0.99609762 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00021707 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.38 or 0.00846498 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rope Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rope’s official website is rope.lol

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

