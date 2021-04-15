Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Given New $505.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $460.00 to $505.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $433.78.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $419.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.07. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $304.55 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,511,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,482,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 398.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,814,000 after buying an additional 318,521 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,856,000 after purchasing an additional 298,628 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 662,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,761,000 after buying an additional 269,628 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

