RosCan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Up 155.6% in March

RosCan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 155.6% from the March 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 788,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.80 target price on shares of RosCan Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS:RCGCF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.46. 277,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,978. RosCan Gold has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.80.

