Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stake Increased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,076 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $9,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $443,766,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $471,604,000 after purchasing an additional 438,569 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759,408 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $216,073,000 after purchasing an additional 317,487 shares during the period. Falcon Edge Capital LP boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 593,807 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,925,000 after purchasing an additional 281,368 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 935,164 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $114,847,000 after purchasing an additional 272,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $126.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.04, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $128.57.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.05.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total transaction of $1,672,548.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,589 shares in the company, valued at $12,298,245.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,822 shares of company stock valued at $25,878,385 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

