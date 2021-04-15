Roth Capital Trims Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Target Price to $12.00

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Roth Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of Landec stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Landec has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Landec will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Landec news, CEO Albert D. Bolles acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 72,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $726,600.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 88,515 shares of company stock worth $902,620 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNDC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Landec by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Landec by 894.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Landec during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Landec by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

