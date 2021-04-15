Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Purchased by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for approximately 4.3% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $12,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,465,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,336 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,548,000 after acquiring an additional 892,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 66,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $93.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $94.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.56. The company has a market capitalization of $133.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.17%.

RY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.86.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

