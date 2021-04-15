Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,310 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,627 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $46,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 903,162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $53,671,000 after purchasing an additional 46,654 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1,018.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 113,827 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $1,589,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.36.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMAT opened at $134.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $123.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

