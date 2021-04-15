Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 30,632 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 779,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,632 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $56,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. SP Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

C stock opened at $72.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.21.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.