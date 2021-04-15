Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $30.78 Million Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $30,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AGCO by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in AGCO by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $118,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,775.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980 in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGCO opened at $150.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.07 and its 200-day moving average is $108.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $42.84 and a one year high of $151.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

