Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $41.23 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $41,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in Deere & Company by 295.2% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $961,000. First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 288.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,219,000 after buying an additional 74,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

NYSE:DE opened at $381.50 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $117.85 and a twelve month high of $392.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

