Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,496 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,653 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $28,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Uber Technologies by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UBER opened at $59.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $64.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.50.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $2,271,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,351,881.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,966 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.38.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

