Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 130.8% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of ROYL opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. Royale Energy has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.23.
Royale Energy Company Profile
Recommended Story: Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for Royale Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royale Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.