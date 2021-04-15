Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 130.8% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ROYL opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. Royale Energy has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.23.

Royale Energy Company Profile

Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Louisiana. Royale Energy, Inc was founded in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

