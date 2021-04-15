SAFE DEAL (SFD) One Day Volume Tops $372,321.00

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $372,321.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for $5.52 or 0.00008777 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00068037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.32 or 0.00275482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $461.62 or 0.00733710 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,544.87 or 0.99409787 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00021674 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.79 or 0.00853188 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 471,927 coins and its circulating supply is 444,785 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

