SafeCoin Trading Up 29.2% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000378 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a market cap of $6.63 million and approximately $93.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,197.11 or 0.99957551 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00043662 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012291 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.95 or 0.00518713 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $571.41 or 0.00903783 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.66 or 0.00328456 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.30 or 0.00152314 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007502 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.