Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will post sales of $1.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.30 million and the lowest is $900,000.00. Sage Therapeutics posted sales of $2.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year sales of $11.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 million to $27.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $124.95 million, with estimates ranging from $11.10 million to $353.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. The company had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAGE. TheStreet raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,447 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 74.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 113,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $554,000.

Shares of SAGE stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.43. 5,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,296. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $26.90 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.77.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

