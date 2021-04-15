Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Short Interest Update

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
SKAS opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 9.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48. Saker Aviation Services has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.76.
About Saker Aviation Services
