Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Short Interest Update

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SKAS opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 9.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48. Saker Aviation Services has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Saker Aviation Services alerts:

About Saker Aviation Services

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. The company serves as the operator of a heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); a provider of aircraft maintenance and repair services (MRO); and a consultant for a seaplane base.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Saker Aviation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saker Aviation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.