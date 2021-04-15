Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Given New GBX 660 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Sanne Group (LON:SNN) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.46% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 684 ($8.94).

Shares of SNN opened at GBX 657 ($8.58) on Thursday. Sanne Group has a 12 month low of GBX 525 ($6.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 712 ($9.30). The company has a market cap of £976.16 million and a P/E ratio of 38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 611.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 596.46.

In other Sanne Group news, insider Rupert Robson bought 8,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 567 ($7.41) per share, with a total value of £49,998.06 ($65,322.79).

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company operates through EMEA, Asia-Pacific & Mauritius, Channel Islands, and North America segments. It offers alternative asset services comprising private debt fund administration, capital markets, depositary, and loan agency and security trustee services to banks, insurance companies, and asset managers; real estate fund and corporate administration, real estate accounting, and complementary services; private equity fund administration, corporate administration, and portfolio monitoring services; and hedge fund administration services, as well as acts as an alternative investment fund manager.

