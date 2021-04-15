Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €6.60 Price Target at UBS Group

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 18.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.38 ($8.69).

Shares of FRA SHA opened at €8.05 ($9.47) on Thursday. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($19.69). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.51.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

