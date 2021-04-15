Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €125.85 ($148.05).

Shares of SU stock opened at €132.82 ($156.26) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €127.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is €119.81. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

